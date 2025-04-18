Seven mild quakes recorded on Friday, one in Lampang

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that one of these earthquakes occurred in Thailand.

A 1.4-magnitude quake at a depth of 5 kilometers occurred at 1:12 AM in Na Yang Subdistrict, Sop Prap District, Lampang Province, the department reported.

The largest quake on Friday, with a magnitude of 4.1 at a depth of 10 kilometers, was recorded at 4:27 AM in Myanmar, approximately 345 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son Province.

There have been no reports of property damage or casualties at the time of reporting.

