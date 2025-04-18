More than 1 million revellers attend Maha Songkran Festival

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival has drawn over one million festival-goers, generating more than one billion baht for the Thai tourism industry, according to Thai government Deputy Spokesperson Anukul Phruksanusak.

Anukul said on Friday that the five-day event, which ran from 11 to 15 April, saw a total of 1,106,999 participants—999,810 of whom were Thai, and 107,189 foreigners.

He said the festival also delivered significant economic benefits, directly generating 1.58 billion baht for the Thai tourism sector, adding the government could also collect 678 million baht in taxes from this amount.

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival is part of the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” campaign, aimed at positioning Thailand among the world’s top festival destinations. Major highlights of the event included the Maha Songkran Parade, 3D drone light shows, traditional performing arts, water-pouring rituals, and EDM performances.