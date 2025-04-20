Thundershowers expected across Thailand, with heavy rain in the South

A heat low-pressure cell is currently covering upper Thailand, bringing hot to very hot conditions during the day. Meanwhile, southerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over the region.
“People in the upper country are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather, and to remain alert for potentially severe conditions, including gusty winds,” the department stated.
Westerly and north-westerly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South, where a low-pressure cell is covering the Strait of Malacca. This is expected to result in thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall across the southern region.
“People in the South should be cautious of thundershowers,” the TMD warned.
The department also forecast that wind and wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach about one metre in height, and exceed two metres during thundershowers.
All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid navigating through areas experiencing thundershowers.
North: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Phitsanulok; Minimum temperature 22-27 °C; Maximum temperature 35-39 °C.
Northeast: Day hot and very hot in some places. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-40 °C.
Central: Day hot and very hot in some places. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 25-27 °C; Maximum temperature 37-41 °C.
East: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong; Minimum temperature 25-28 °C; Maximum temperature 34-38 °C.
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-35 °C.
South (West coast): Scattered thundershowers and isokated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in afternoon to evening; Minimum temperature 26-28 °C; Maximum temperature 35-38 °C.