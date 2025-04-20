Thundershowers expected across Thailand, with heavy rain in the South

Westerly and north-westerly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South, where a low-pressure cell is covering the Strait of Malacca. This is expected to result in thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall across the southern region.

“People in the South should be cautious of thundershowers,” the TMD warned.

The department also forecast that wind and wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach about one metre in height, and exceed two metres during thundershowers.

All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid navigating through areas experiencing thundershowers.