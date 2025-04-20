DDPM urges provinces to monitor summer storms for public safety

DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak stated on Saturday that cold air masses from China are colliding with hot air masses over Thailand, resulting in summer storms with the potential for heavy rainfall and flash floods in certain areas.
Citing concerns expressed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul regarding public safety, Passakorn stressed that provincial agencies must be prepared for any potential disasters.
He advised provincial authorities to monitor weather forecasts, water levels and any disasters resulting from summer storms. They are also urged to keep the public informed through local media channels.
Agencies should implement safety guidelines during disaster events, inspect the structural integrity of residential buildings, guard against risks such as lightning strikes or unstable trees and structures, and clearly communicate the channels through which people can request government assistance.
In the event of a disaster that causes damage to lives or property, relevant officials must swiftly assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.
Passakorn noted that the DDPM has instructed provincial offices to prepare emergency response equipment, operational vehicles, and emergency response teams to act promptly and provide support to victims as soon as incidents occur.
Authorities have also been instructed to ensure the public can closely follow weather updates and official government communications. People in high-risk areas should be warned in advance and advised to strictly follow official guidance.
The public can receive disaster alerts via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application, available on both iOS and Android platforms, as well as through the DDPM’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X (@DDPMNews).
In the event of an emergency, individuals can report incidents and request assistance by adding the DDPM Line ID @1784DDPM, or by calling the 24-hour hotline on 1784.