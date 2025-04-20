DDPM urges provinces to monitor summer storms for public safety

DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak stated on Saturday that cold air masses from China are colliding with hot air masses over Thailand, resulting in summer storms with the potential for heavy rainfall and flash floods in certain areas.

Citing concerns expressed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul regarding public safety, Passakorn stressed that provincial agencies must be prepared for any potential disasters.

He advised provincial authorities to monitor weather forecasts, water levels and any disasters resulting from summer storms. They are also urged to keep the public informed through local media channels.