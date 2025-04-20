Budget-strapped tambon hospital adapts headlamp for dental procedures

A tambon hospital in Ratchaburi has resorted to using a modified headband flashlight as its dental operating light due to a lack of funding for proper equipment.
On Saturday, Facebook user Kung Pongpat shared a photo of the makeshift setup inside the dental room at Tambon Tanao Sri Hospital, located in Suan Phueng district.
Kung posted the image to the Suan Phueng City Facebook group, recounting his recent dental treatment at the facility. He described how the dentist had ingeniously repurposed a headlamp—commonly used by villagers for nighttime frog hunting—as the main light during his procedure.
He added that the dentist told him she had been requesting funding for a proper dental operating light for three years, but to no avail.
By Sunday, the post had gone viral, amassing over 1,200 shares, more than 120 comments, and 2,400 likes.
Many commenters expressed outrage, particularly towards the State Audit Office, which recently received a 3 billion baht budget to construct a new headquarters—while smaller government agencies, like tambon hospitals, continue to struggle with basic resources.
Some commenters even offered to donate money to help the hospital acquire a proper lighting system, stating they would be happy to support the dentist directly if she made a public request.
On Sunday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin responded to the viral post, stating that he cannot allocate budget to the hospital as it is no longer under the Ministry of Public Health.
It has since been confirmed that Tambon Tanao Sri Hospital has been transferred to the authority of the Tambon Tanao Sri Municipality.
Somsak explained that current laws prohibit such hospitals from being transferred back to the ministry’s jurisdiction.