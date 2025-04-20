Budget-strapped tambon hospital adapts headlamp for dental procedures

A tambon hospital in Ratchaburi has resorted to using a modified headband flashlight as its dental operating light due to a lack of funding for proper equipment.

On Saturday, Facebook user Kung Pongpat shared a photo of the makeshift setup inside the dental room at Tambon Tanao Sri Hospital, located in Suan Phueng district.

Kung posted the image to the Suan Phueng City Facebook group, recounting his recent dental treatment at the facility. He described how the dentist had ingeniously repurposed a headlamp—commonly used by villagers for nighttime frog hunting—as the main light during his procedure.