Thailand inspects over 500,000 foreign workers; 2,575 prosecuted

Between October 1, 2024, and April 18, 2025, the department inspected 38,734 businesses employing foreign workers across the country. Of these, 1,329 were prosecuted for breaches of the law.
During the period, 523,706 foreign workers were inspected. The majority were from Myanmar (398,493), followed by Cambodia (70,371), Laos (32,983), Vietnam (522), China (9,189), and other countries (12,148).
Out of those inspected, 2,575 workers faced legal action, including 883 who were charged with engaging in occupations reserved exclusively for Thai nationals. These included 481 from Myanmar, 139 from Cambodia, 109 from Laos, 24 from India, 54 from Vietnam, 21 from China, and 55 from other countries.
The most common occupations for which foreigners were prosecuted for engaging in roles reserved exclusively for Thai nationals included selling goods, barbering, driving, and massage therapy.
Additionally, foreign workers commonly violated Thai labour laws in occupations such as storefront roles, construction work and general labour.
Foreign nationals found working without a valid work permit or engaging in work beyond the scope of their permit are subject to fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht. They will also be deported and barred from applying for a new work permit for two years from the date of the offence.
Employers or businesses that hire foreigners without work permits or allow them to work outside the permitted scope face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per foreign worker. Repeat offenders may face imprisonment of up to one year or fines between 50,000 and 200,000 baht per worker, along with a three-year ban on hiring foreign workers.
Department of Employment director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan confirmed that authorities are not turning a blind eye to the issue. He stated that officials have been instructed to carry out random inspections of business establishments across the country to address violations of Thai labour laws.
Targeted areas for random inspections include Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, Phuket, Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai — key economic zones and employment centres for Thai nationals, he said.
He added that inspections also cover major commercial and economic hubs with a high concentration of foreign workers, such as Yaowarat, Huai Khwang, Pak Khlong Talat, Victory Monument, and several well-known markets.