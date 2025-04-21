Thailand inspects over 500,000 foreign workers; 2,575 prosecuted

Between October 1, 2024, and April 18, 2025, the department inspected 38,734 businesses employing foreign workers across the country. Of these, 1,329 were prosecuted for breaches of the law.

During the period, 523,706 foreign workers were inspected. The majority were from Myanmar (398,493), followed by Cambodia (70,371), Laos (32,983), Vietnam (522), China (9,189), and other countries (12,148).

Out of those inspected, 2,575 workers faced legal action, including 883 who were charged with engaging in occupations reserved exclusively for Thai nationals. These included 481 from Myanmar, 139 from Cambodia, 109 from Laos, 24 from India, 54 from Vietnam, 21 from China, and 55 from other countries.