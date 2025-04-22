Cabinet classifies vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the classification of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods, following a recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce, which considers the devices essential for mitigating PM2.5 pollution in homes.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the ministry informed the Cabinet that these devices were necessary for the prevention and mitigation of PM2.5 in residential areas. As such, they were added to the list of controlled goods and services to protect consumers from exploitation by manufacturers and sellers.
With the new classification, individuals or businesses found to be hoarding the products, refusing to sell, or inflating prices may face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.
Consumers who believe they are being exploited can contact the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) via its hotline at 1569, Pichai added.
The minister noted that the control applies specifically to HEPA filter and ioniser air purifiers designed for indoor areas no larger than 80 square metres.
Additionally, the measures cover both corded and cordless vacuum cleaners with either a dust-trapping bag or container, and with power usage between 500 and 2,000 watts, for indoor household use.
Importers, manufacturers, and distributors of the controlled products are now required to report the quantity, pricing, and specifications of their goods to the DIT by the 10th of each month following importation, production, or receipt of the products.
Before the addition of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, the DIT’s list included 52 goods and five services across 11 categories, namely: