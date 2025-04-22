Cabinet classifies vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the classification of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods, following a recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce, which considers the devices essential for mitigating PM2.5 pollution in homes.

Aim to Protect Consumers from Overpricing and Exploitation

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the ministry informed the Cabinet that these devices were necessary for the prevention and mitigation of PM2.5 in residential areas. As such, they were added to the list of controlled goods and services to protect consumers from exploitation by manufacturers and sellers.