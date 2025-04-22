Cabinet classifies vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

Cabinet lists vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods to combat PM2.5 and protect consumers from price gouging.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the classification of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods, following a recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce, which considers the devices essential for mitigating PM2.5 pollution in homes.

Aim to Protect Consumers from Overpricing and Exploitation

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the ministry informed the Cabinet that these devices were necessary for the prevention and mitigation of PM2.5 in residential areas. As such, they were added to the list of controlled goods and services to protect consumers from exploitation by manufacturers and sellers.

With the new classification, individuals or businesses found to be hoarding the products, refusing to sell, or inflating prices may face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.
Consumers who believe they are being exploited can contact the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) via its hotline at 1569, Pichai added.

Specific Product Types Covered by the Regulation

The minister noted that the control applies specifically to HEPA filter and ioniser air purifiers designed for indoor areas no larger than 80 square metres.

Additionally, the measures cover both corded and cordless vacuum cleaners with either a dust-trapping bag or container, and with power usage between 500 and 2,000 watts, for indoor household use.

Reporting Obligations for Importers and Distributors

Importers, manufacturers, and distributors of the controlled products are now required to report the quantity, pricing, and specifications of their goods to the DIT by the 10th of each month following importation, production, or receipt of the products.

Control List Now Covers 54 Goods and 5 Services

Before the addition of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, the DIT’s list included 52 goods and five services across 11 categories, namely:

  • Paper and paper products
  • Transport services
  • Agricultural necessities
  • Petroleum products
  • Medicine and medical supplies
  • Construction materials
  • Crops
  • Essential consumer goods
  • Food products
  • Miscellaneous goods
  • Other services
