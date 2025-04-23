Chinese steel factory in Chonburi found violating suspension order

A special taskforce from the Ministry of Industry has discovered that a steel factory, jointly owned by a Chinese firm, violated a suspension order and resumed the production of substandard steel bars.

The taskforce, headed by Thitipat Chotidechachainan, inspected the Chonburi Special Steel Group factory in Tambon Nong Kham, Si Racha district, Chonburi, following tip-offs from local residents that the factory had resumed operations despite the ministry’s ban.

The inspection team included officials from various agencies, including the Consumer Protection Police Division, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), and the Department of Industrial Works.

