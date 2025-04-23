Parents Welcome End to Compulsory Scout Uniforms in Thai Schools

Parents in Thailand are breathing a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Education has given the green light for schools to scrap the compulsory wearing of full scout uniforms.

The move is intended to alleviate the financial burden on families as the new school term approaches.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul announced the decision following a meeting with senior ministry officials on Wednesday.

He stated that the National Scout Organization of Thailand is preparing an official announcement, expected this month, exempting schools under the ministry's jurisdiction from enforcing the traditional scout uniform requirements.

