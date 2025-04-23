Parents Welcome End to Compulsory Scout Uniforms in Thai Schools

Parents in Thailand are breathing a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Education has given the green light for schools to scrap the compulsory wearing of full scout uniforms.
The move is intended to alleviate the financial burden on families as the new school term approaches.
Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul announced the decision following a meeting with senior ministry officials on Wednesday.
He stated that the National Scout Organization of Thailand is preparing an official announcement, expected this month, exempting schools under the ministry's jurisdiction from enforcing the traditional scout uniform requirements.
This decision takes into account the economic climate and local weather conditions in different parts of the country.
Surasak clarified that while existing ministerial regulations outline three types of scout attire – ceremonial, training, and casual – schools will now have the discretion to determine appropriate dress for scout activities.
For instance, pupils will be permitted to wear their regular school uniform or PE kit during scout lessons, with the scout scarf serving as the identifying symbol for participation.
This directive is aimed squarely at reducing the costs faced by parents. The ministry is keen to inform mothers and fathers in advance of the full implementation of the revised regulations, allowing them to avoid unnecessary expenditure on scout uniforms.