Madam Pang hospitalised after donating to football association

Madam Pang posted a photo of herself lying ill at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok’s Watthana district on Wednesday, with a caption reading: “I’m truly exhausted”.
The incident followed a press conference where she announced a personal donation to partially repay FA Thailand’s debt, in accordance with a court ruling, to the company Siam Sport Syndicate. Her decision was approved by the association’s board of directors at a meeting on April 21.
In addition, she donated a further 5 million baht to establish a reserve for covering allowances, travel expenses for various activities, and to help reduce the operating costs of the association, which is currently facing financial difficulties.
Separately, Nualphan officially launched a campaign titled “Thai People Love Thai Football” as another channel for raising funds to support FA Thailand through various activities.
One of the campaign’s highlights is the Gang of 1956 The Musical on May 29, which has raised 15 million baht towards its 30 million baht target. All proceeds from this performance will be transferred in full to the association.
A special-edition football shirt is also being released in collaboration with Thai sportswear manufacturer Warrix. The shirts will be specially designed and produced, and will go on sale via the association’s website in early June 2025, during the FIFA Day period for the Thailand national football team.
The campaign will also include a nationwide roadshow featuring the Thai national team. Special football matches will be held in four provinces: Bangkok, Songkhla, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima. These will feature a Thai national all-star team competing against teams made up of local influencers and former players.
FA Thailand has opened a bank account to accept public donations from those wishing to support the association. The association has also filed a formal request with the Department of Provincial Administration for permission to fundraise legally.
As for the legal proceedings, the next step is a mediation meeting between FA Thailand and Siam Sport Syndicate to discuss the remaining debt under the court ruling. This meeting is scheduled for May 14.
These efforts are intended to resolve the association’s debt issues swiftly to avoid disrupting the management of all levels of Thailand’s national teams and the country’s professional football leagues.