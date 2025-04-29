Summer storms expected across upper Thailand amid shifting weather systems

These conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system from China is extending to cover Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the confluence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the North and upper Northeast regions, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is passing over the North, the department said.
Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, avoid outdoor activities during storms, and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damages to crops and livestock.
In the South, southeasterly wind continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, with isolated heavy rain expected. Sea conditions will see waves below 1 metre in general but may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid thundershowers for safety, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 21-23°C, maximum 34-39°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 37-39°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao and Chonburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 35-38°C.