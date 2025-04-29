Falling concrete on Rama II came from eroded bridge, not ongoing expressway work: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and the Samut Sakhon Highway Office have confirmed that two pieces of concrete that injured a driver on Rama II Road on Tuesday morning fell from an old overpass, not from any expressway or motorway currently under construction.

Officials Deny Earlier Claims of Expressway Involvement

Both Minister Suriya and Tanasarn Sitthapa, director of the Samut Sakhon Highway Office, denied earlier reports that the concrete fell from an elevated expressway under construction. These initial claims were attributed to a rescue foundation worker present at the scene.

The incident occurred at kilometre marker 27+500 on the outbound Rama II highway at around 7:40 am.