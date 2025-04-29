Falling concrete on Rama II came from eroded bridge, not ongoing expressway work: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and the Samut Sakhon Highway Office have confirmed that two pieces of concrete that injured a driver on Rama II Road on Tuesday morning fell from an old overpass, not from any expressway or motorway currently under construction.
Both Minister Suriya and Tanasarn Sitthapa, director of the Samut Sakhon Highway Office, denied earlier reports that the concrete fell from an elevated expressway under construction. These initial claims were attributed to a rescue foundation worker present at the scene.
The incident occurred at kilometre marker 27+500 on the outbound Rama II highway at around 7:40 am.
Suriya clarified that the fallen debris came from an old bridge spanning the highway, not from the new expressway project overseen by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT). He has instructed the Department of Highways (DOH) to conduct full maintenance inspections on all old bridges along the highway to prevent future accidents.
The concrete fragments shattered the windshield of a pickup truck, injuring the driver, identified as Amnart. The minister added that the DOH will provide compensation to the injured party.
Tanasarn said he assigned Ekkorn Changsuwan, an assistant public works engineer, to inspect the bridge and fallen concrete. Initial suspicions pointed to the nearby M82 motorway construction site, particularly a bridge linking Krathum Ban to Mahachai. However, after inspection, it was confirmed the damage was due to erosion of the old bridge.
Tanasarn stated this was an unexpected incident, despite regular maintenance, and pledged that his office would now conduct a thorough inspection to prevent further erosion or falling debris. He issued a formal apology to Amnart and his family and said he would personally visit the victim in hospital.
Meanwhile, People’s Party MP Nattapong Sumanotham, who represents Samut Sakhon Constituency 1, reported that Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital had diagnosed Amnart with internal bleeding and liver injuries.
Initially, doctors had planned an operation to stop the bleeding, but later opted to transfer the patient to a hospital better equipped to treat liver trauma. The Samut Sakhon provincial public health officer is currently coordinating the transfer.