M81 Motorway open free Friday–Monday, Full free access by October

Apirat Chaiwongnoy, Director-General of the Department of Highways, announced that as of today (May 2, 2025), the Intercity Motorway Route No. 81 (M81), Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi, is now open for public trial use along the entire 96-kilometre stretch.
The motorway will be open every Friday from 3pm to Monday at 9am, free of charge, starting from Friday, May 2, 2025.
During this period, only four-wheel private vehicles will be permitted, and the speed limit will be capped at 80 km/h.
According to Apirat, the M81 project is expected to fully open by the end of October 2025, covering the entire route.
Initially, no tolls will be collected, and the date for toll collection has not yet been determined. Updates will be provided once that information becomes available.
He added that the Department is committed to fulfilling the policy directives of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who prioritises safe, fast, and convenient road transport. This commitment aims to ensure that the public gains maximum benefit from the national infrastructure.
As of now, the operation and maintenance progress of the M81 project stands at 83.77%, ahead of schedule by 9.73%. Civil engineering work is 99.851% complete, in line with planned targets.
Apirat emphasised the strategic importance of the M81 route, connecting Bangkok and its surrounding provinces to Kanchanaburi, a major tourist destination and gateway to western Thailand. This new route will significantly cut travel time between Bangkok and Kanchanaburi from approximately three hours to just one hour.
During the Songkran holiday, the M81 saw traffic volumes of over 14,000 vehicles per day. With the opening of the Bang Yai toll plaza, that number is expected to increase by 20%, reaching 16,000–17,000 vehicles per day. This reflects the growing popularity of the route as a key corridor to the west and south of Thailand.
For further information, the public can contact the Department of Highways Hotline at 1586, toll-free on all networks and available 24/7.