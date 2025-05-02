M81 Motorway open free Friday–Monday, Full free access by October

Apirat Chaiwongnoy, Director-General of the Department of Highways, announced that as of today (May 2, 2025), the Intercity Motorway Route No. 81 (M81), Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi, is now open for public trial use along the entire 96-kilometre stretch.

The motorway will be open every Friday from 3pm to Monday at 9am, free of charge, starting from Friday, May 2, 2025.

During this period, only four-wheel private vehicles will be permitted, and the speed limit will be capped at 80 km/h.

According to Apirat, the M81 project is expected to fully open by the end of October 2025, covering the entire route.