Over 28,000 bottles of fake perfume seized, Chinese suspect arrested

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) have seized more than 28,000 bottles of counterfeit branded perfume from four warehouses in Bangkok owned by a Chinese national, the CPPD announced on Sunday.
Pol Lt Col Thanthawat Anurakniyom, an inspector with CPPD Subdivision 4, said officers conducted inspections at four warehouses on 1 May and confiscated 28,246 bottles of fake perfume bearing the names of popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry Hero, Coco Chanel Paris, and YSL.
Breakdown of items seized from each warehouse:
Thanthawat said police also searched a rented apartment belonging to the Chinese suspect in Bangkok’s Thonburi District, where additional evidence was seized.
The investigation followed the March arrest of a Thai man accused of selling counterfeit perfume. During questioning, he implicated the Chinese suspect as his supplier.
Police allege the suspect imported low-quality, unbranded perfume, then repackaged it in fake branded packaging for resale in Thailand.
In total, officers confiscated 34,806 counterfeit perfume and cosmetic items, with an estimated street value of 4.36 million baht.
Charges Filed Against Chinese Suspect
The suspect has been arrested and charged with:
Police suspect he has been distributing the fake items via online and retail channels for over three years.