Over 28,000 bottles of fake perfume seized, Chinese suspect arrested

Suspect Implicated in Ongoing Investigation

Thanthawat said police also searched a rented apartment belonging to the Chinese suspect in Bangkok’s Thonburi District, where additional evidence was seized.

The investigation followed the March arrest of a Thai man accused of selling counterfeit perfume. During questioning, he implicated the Chinese suspect as his supplier.

Imported Unbranded Perfume for Repackaging

Police allege the suspect imported low-quality, unbranded perfume, then repackaged it in fake branded packaging for resale in Thailand.

In total, officers confiscated 34,806 counterfeit perfume and cosmetic items, with an estimated street value of 4.36 million baht.

Charges Filed Against Chinese Suspect

The suspect has been arrested and charged with:

Selling cosmetics without a licence

Selling counterfeit products

Police suspect he has been distributing the fake items via online and retail channels for over three years.

