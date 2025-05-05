Bomb kills officer probing blind woman’s murder in Narathiwat

Police in Chanae District, Narathiwat Province, responded to a reported explosion on May 4, 2025, at approximately 1.30pm at a CCTV protection box mounted on a utility pole at an intersection in Ban Ai Lako, Chang Phueak Subdistrict.

The blast injured three officers from the Narathiwat Provincial Police's Security Investigation Division.

At the scene, authorities found an aluminium ladder leaning against the pole. The CCTV protection box, located about three metres above the ground, had been blown apart by the explosion. Bloodstains and fragments of an improvised explosive device (IED), including an unidentified container and triggering components, were scattered across the area.

Due to continuous rainfall and poor visibility, the area was cordoned off for further investigation scheduled for May 5.