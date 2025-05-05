Chadchart confident search for 14 missing workers will be completed in four days

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt expressed confidence on Monday that the ongoing search operation for 14 missing workers following the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse will be completed within four days.

Wreckage Nearly Cleared but 14 Still Missing

Chadchart admitted he was concerned that, despite most areas of the collapsed site having already been searched, 14 individuals remained unaccounted for.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), under his supervision, has been leading the effort to search through tons of rubble, including concrete slabs and steel beams, since the building collapsed on 28 March.