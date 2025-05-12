Meteorological Dept says May 9–13 storm warning is fake news

The Meteorological Department on Sunday clarified that a widely shared storm warning circulating on Facebook was fake news.

No Storm Named “Hoy Mee”, Department Confirms

In a post on its official Facebook page, the department stated that a fabricated warning about a storm named “Hoy Mee”, allegedly set to hit Thailand from 9 to 13 May, was entirely false. The warning had been styled to resemble an official government alert.

The department explained that no storm system was forming near Thailand during that period, and that there is no storm named “Hoy Mee” in any international storm reference database.