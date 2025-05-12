Meteorological Dept says May 9–13 storm warning is fake news

The Meteorological Department on Sunday clarified that a widely shared storm warning circulating on Facebook was fake news.
In a post on its official Facebook page, the department stated that a fabricated warning about a storm named “Hoy Mee”, allegedly set to hit Thailand from 9 to 13 May, was entirely false. The warning had been styled to resemble an official government alert.
The department explained that no storm system was forming near Thailand during that period, and that there is no storm named “Hoy Mee” in any international storm reference database.
Officials urged the public to stay calm and rely only on official government sources for weather updates and warnings.
The department also warned Thai social media users not to share the false alert, as doing so could result in legal action.