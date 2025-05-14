Several roads in Phuket inundated following heavy rains on Wednesday

Phuket experienced widespread flooding on Wednesday after hours of heavy rainfall from early morning, leaving several key roads submerged.
The worst-affected areas included major roads in Mueang and Kathu districts, impacting popular beachside subdistricts such as Patong, Chalong, and Rawai.
Local officials, including Samran Jindapol, Mayor of Chalong Municipality, were seen out on the roads helping to direct traffic through flood-affected areas.
Affected Areas:
Tambon Chalong, Mueang District
Tambon Karon, Mueang District
Tambon Rawai, Mueang District
Tambon Patong, Kathu District
Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have advised motorists to avoid flooded routes where possible.