Several roads in Phuket inundated following heavy rains on Wednesday

Phuket experienced widespread flooding on Wednesday after hours of heavy rainfall from early morning, leaving several key roads submerged.

The worst-affected areas included major roads in Mueang and Kathu districts, impacting popular beachside subdistricts such as Patong, Chalong, and Rawai.

Local officials, including Samran Jindapol, Mayor of Chalong Municipality, were seen out on the roads helping to direct traffic through flood-affected areas.