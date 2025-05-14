Several roads in Phuket inundated following heavy rains on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

Heavy rain on Wednesday flooded several key roads in Phuket, with Chalong, Patong, and Rawai among the hardest-hit areas. Officials assisted with traffic flow.

Phuket experienced widespread flooding on Wednesday after hours of heavy rainfall from early morning, leaving several key roads submerged.

The worst-affected areas included major roads in Mueang and Kathu districts, impacting popular beachside subdistricts such as Patong, Chalong, and Rawai.

Local officials, including Samran Jindapol, Mayor of Chalong Municipality, were seen out on the roads helping to direct traffic through flood-affected areas.

Affected Areas:

Tambon Chalong, Mueang District

  • Outbound Chao Fa Tawantok Road – water levels were too high for small vehicles to pass
  • Road in front of Wat Tai
  • Chalong Intersection

Tambon Karon, Mueang District

  • Khok Tanode Road
  • Patak Road

Tambon Rawai, Mueang District

  • Road in front of two large petrol stations
  • Road in Bang Khon Thee area
  • Road in Ban Yai Suan area
  • Road in Ban Nai Han area

Tambon Patong, Kathu District

  • Na Nai Road
  • Sai Nam Yen Road
  • Siriraj Road
  • Khaimook Roundabout
  • Prachanukroh Road

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have advised motorists to avoid flooded routes where possible.
