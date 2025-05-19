Motorway M81 opens for safer weekend travel to Southern Thailand

The Department of Highways has announced the opening of motorway M81 to facilitate travel for those heading to the southern provinces, particularly on weekends.
This motorway provides access to several provinces, including Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Cha-am and Hua Hin districts. It is open from Friday at 3pm to Monday at 9am with no toll fees.
Three checkpoints allow access: Kanchanaburi checkpoint, West Nakhon Pathom checkpoint, and Bang Yai checkpoint. The motorway is restricted to four-wheel vehicles only, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.
“The M81 route will help shorten travel times to popular tourist destinations such as Cha-am and Hua Hin, providing a fast, convenient, and safe journey,” the department stated.
“It is particularly suitable for those planning weekend trips or returning to their hometowns, especially during peak traffic on Phetkasem Road, Rama II Road, and other major highways.”
For further inquiries regarding motorway M81, contact the Department of Highways hotline at 1586, press 7, available 24 hours a day.
The Rama II Highway has become notorious for frequent accidents due to the prolonged construction of both the main road and the elevated motorway above it. The drawn-out project has led many motorists to sarcastically label it ‘the road under seven generations of construction.’
Over its 55-year construction period, the Rama II Highway has been the site of over 2,500 accidents, claiming 143 lives.