Motorway M81 opens for safer weekend travel to Southern Thailand

The Department of Highways has announced the opening of motorway M81 to facilitate travel for those heading to the southern provinces, particularly on weekends.

This motorway provides access to several provinces, including Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Cha-am and Hua Hin districts. It is open from Friday at 3pm to Monday at 9am with no toll fees.

Three checkpoints allow access: Kanchanaburi checkpoint, West Nakhon Pathom checkpoint, and Bang Yai checkpoint. The motorway is restricted to four-wheel vehicles only, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.