Hospital probed over possible transfusion error in Rama II falling concrete victim

The Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office is investigating whether a hospital administered the wrong blood type to a critically injured man who was crushed by falling concrete on Rama II Road, amid concerns from his family that this may have contributed to his death.

Amnat Thongkham, 46, sustained severe injuries after a slab of concrete fell on his car on Tuesday morning and later died in hospital. His family has raised concerns that a possible blood transfusion error at the first hospital he was admitted to may have worsened his condition, contributing to his death in addition to the serious injuries he suffered, including a torn liver and internal bleeding.

Dr Prakij Sarathep, chief of the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office, revealed on Thursday that he and his team have visited the hospital in question to begin a fact-finding investigation. The inquiry will follow the standards set by the Hospital Act and will include a review of services, treatment procedures, and all related aspects.

Prakij requested time to collect and verify all relevant information before providing a definitive conclusion.