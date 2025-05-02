Hospital probed over possible transfusion error in Rama II falling concrete victim

The Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office is investigating whether a hospital administered the wrong blood type to a critically injured man who was crushed by falling concrete on Rama II Road, amid concerns from his family that this may have contributed to his death.
Amnat Thongkham, 46, sustained severe injuries after a slab of concrete fell on his car on Tuesday morning and later died in hospital. His family has raised concerns that a possible blood transfusion error at the first hospital he was admitted to may have worsened his condition, contributing to his death in addition to the serious injuries he suffered, including a torn liver and internal bleeding.
Dr Prakij Sarathep, chief of the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office, revealed on Thursday that he and his team have visited the hospital in question to begin a fact-finding investigation. The inquiry will follow the standards set by the Hospital Act and will include a review of services, treatment procedures, and all related aspects.
Prakij requested time to collect and verify all relevant information before providing a definitive conclusion.
Meanwhile, Samut Sakhon Governor Naris Niramaiwong, along with officials from the Highways Department, inspected the site where the incident occurred on Thursday. The damaged section of the bridge, where the concrete fell, was identified as part of the curve leading down from the overpass on the Krathum Baen–Mahachai route.
Officials stated that the concrete damage was likely caused by several factors, including the bridge’s age—nearly 40 years old—heavy traffic volume, the loads carried by vehicles, and continuous vibrations. Repair teams have since carried out temporary fixes at the site to ensure basic safety.
The Department of Highways’ Bridge Construction and Rehabilitation Center, using high-precision instruments and expert engineers, will now conduct a thorough structural inspection of the overpass, as ordered by the Minister of Transport. The ministry has mandated a nationwide review of bridge maintenance systems and instructed that all 17,500 bridges under its jurisdiction undergo strict safety checks and ongoing maintenance.
For Rama II Road (Highway No. 35), which contains 209 bridges, inspections have been ordered for all structures. Any bridge found to be unsafe or not up to standard must be repaired immediately to prevent future incidents, Naris said.