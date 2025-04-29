Driver injured after concrete pieces fall on pickup on Rama II highway

The driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured after two pieces of concrete fell from the elevated expressway onto his vehicle’s windscreen while he was driving on the notorious Rama II highway.

According to the emergency radio centre of the Karn Kusol Samut Sakhon Foundation, the accident occurred at 7.40 am on the outbound side of Rama II highway.

The driver, identified only as Amnart, sustained a large wound under his chin as well as bruises on his chest and left arm.

Amnart told rescuers from the foundation that he was driving past the spot when two concrete slabs fell onto his windscreen and struck him. He managed to stop his vehicle in the rightmost lane.