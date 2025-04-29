Driver injured after concrete pieces fall on pickup on Rama II highway

The driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured after two pieces of concrete fell from the elevated expressway onto his vehicle’s windscreen while he was driving on the notorious Rama II highway.
According to the emergency radio centre of the Karn Kusol Samut Sakhon Foundation, the accident occurred at 7.40 am on the outbound side of Rama II highway.
The driver, identified only as Amnart, sustained a large wound under his chin as well as bruises on his chest and left arm.
Amnart told rescuers from the foundation that he was driving past the spot when two concrete slabs fell onto his windscreen and struck him. He managed to stop his vehicle in the rightmost lane.
He was rushed to Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital.
Later in the morning, People’s Party MP Natthapong Sumanotham said he visited the victim at the hospital at 9.50 am.
Natthapong stated that Amnart had been diagnosed with internal bleeding in his abdomen and was taken for emergency surgery. He added that Amnart had complained of severe abdominal pain.
The MP said that the Samut Sakhon provincial administration had dispatched officials to assist Amnart.
He also confirmed that the contractor responsible for constructing the section of the elevated expressway was investigating the cause of the accident and had promised to cover all of the victim’s medical expenses.
The Rama II highway has become infamous for numerous accidents over the years during the prolonged construction of both the main road and the elevated motorway above it. The drawn-out project has led many motorists to sarcastically dub it “the road under seven generations of construction.”