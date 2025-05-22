OCPB raids Samut Prakan warehouse, seizes poor-quality goods

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has stepped up its crackdown on poor-quality goods sold via online platforms by raiding a warehouse in Samut Prakan and seizing a range of substandard products.
The raid, conducted by a special operations team from the OCPB, took place at a warehouse in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan, on Wednesday.
The operation followed an order from the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, who instructed the OCPB to set up a special team to proactively protect consumers by inspecting goods available on the market rather than waiting for consumer complaints.
The OCPB stated that the raided warehouse had been selling substandard goods through Facebook and TikTok accounts after importing poor-quality items from China.
Seized goods included eyeglasses, illegal medicines, unlicensed dietary supplements, unlicensed cosmetics, cameras, shoes, and mobile phones.
The raid revealed that many items were unlabeled, which violates the Consumer Protection Act of BE 2522.
Several products also lacked licences or approvals from the Office of the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.