OCPB raids Samut Prakan warehouse, seizes poor-quality goods

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has stepped up its crackdown on poor-quality goods sold via online platforms by raiding a warehouse in Samut Prakan and seizing a range of substandard products.

The raid, conducted by a special operations team from the OCPB, took place at a warehouse in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan, on Wednesday.

The operation followed an order from the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, who instructed the OCPB to set up a special team to proactively protect consumers by inspecting goods available on the market rather than waiting for consumer complaints.