Bulgarian man arrested for allegedly tampering with 13 ATMs in Bangkok and suburbs

Devices May Have Stolen ATM User Data via SIM Cards

Cybersecurity experts suspect the implanted devices may have been designed to intercept sensitive data entered by ATM users. The SIM cards could then have transmitted the stolen data to email accounts controlled by hackers, who would use it to access victims' bank accounts.

Suspects Disguised as Technicians to Access ATMs

Banks had earlier alerted cybercrime police in March about criminals posing as technicians to access ATM systems. Using what appeared to be a master key, the suspects opened the control panels of ATMs located in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi.

Surveillance Footage Leads to Suspect Identification

Security camera footage showed two to three individuals tampering with ATMs and arriving in a white Honda City. Police traced the vehicle to a rental company, which identified Valchev as the person who had rented the car.

Seized Equipment and Ongoing Investigation

During the raid, police seized notebook computers, numerous data cables, and electronic devices. While Valchev admitted ownership of the equipment, he denied involvement in any criminal activity.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and locate Valchev’s accomplices.

