Latest Chiang Mai quake linked to active Mae Tha fault

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the recent light earthquake in Chiang Mai’s Phrao district was caused by the active Mae Tha fault.
The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred at 14:07 in Tambon Mae Pang, at a depth of 1 kilometre.
No damage has been reported so far.
Residents in several Chiang Mai districts—Phrao, Fang, Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng, San Sai, Doi Saket, Saraphi, Mae Wang, Mae Ai, and Muang—reported feeling mild tremors, the department said.
Tremors were also felt briefly in Pai district (Mae Hong Son), Koh Kha district (Lampang), Muang district (Lamphun), and Dok Khamtai district (Phayao).
The Mae Tha fault is a significant active fault system in northern Thailand, particularly affecting the Chiang Mai region. It is associated with frequent seismic activity and notable geological features such as hot springs.
The fault stretches for over 100 kilometres. It begins in Phrao district (running north to south), passes through Doi Saket district with a series of normal faults, and then shifts southeast through San Kamphaeng district with a right-lateral movement.
Further south, the fault runs parallel to the Tha River in Mae Tha district, Lamphun province, with a left-lateral movement, eventually splitting into several segments.
A 1980 study by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) concluded that the fault is still active and has caused numerous shallow and light earthquakes in the region.