Latest Chiang Mai quake linked to active Mae Tha fault

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the recent light earthquake in Chiang Mai’s Phrao district was caused by the active Mae Tha fault.

The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred at 14:07 in Tambon Mae Pang, at a depth of 1 kilometre.

No damage has been reported so far.

Tremors Felt Across Northern Provinces

Residents in several Chiang Mai districts—Phrao, Fang, Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng, San Sai, Doi Saket, Saraphi, Mae Wang, Mae Ai, and Muang—reported feeling mild tremors, the department said.

Tremors were also felt briefly in Pai district (Mae Hong Son), Koh Kha district (Lampang), Muang district (Lamphun), and Dok Khamtai district (Phayao).