Latest Chiang Mai quake linked to active Mae Tha fault

MONDAY, JUNE 02, 2025

Chiang Mai’s recent 4.5-magnitude quake was caused by the active Mae Tha fault. Mild tremors were felt across several northern provinces.

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the recent light earthquake in Chiang Mai’s Phrao district was caused by the active Mae Tha fault.

The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred at 14:07 in Tambon Mae Pang, at a depth of 1 kilometre.

No damage has been reported so far.

Tremors Felt Across Northern Provinces

Residents in several Chiang Mai districts—Phrao, Fang, Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng, San Sai, Doi Saket, Saraphi, Mae Wang, Mae Ai, and Muang—reported feeling mild tremors, the department said.
Tremors were also felt briefly in Pai district (Mae Hong Son), Koh Kha district (Lampang), Muang district (Lamphun), and Dok Khamtai district (Phayao).

Latest Chiang Mai quake linked to active Mae Tha fault

Mae Tha Fault: A Key Source of Seismic Activity

The Mae Tha fault is a significant active fault system in northern Thailand, particularly affecting the Chiang Mai region. It is associated with frequent seismic activity and notable geological features such as hot springs.

The fault stretches for over 100 kilometres. It begins in Phrao district (running north to south), passes through Doi Saket district with a series of normal faults, and then shifts southeast through San Kamphaeng district with a right-lateral movement.
 

Latest Chiang Mai quake linked to active Mae Tha fault

Further south, the fault runs parallel to the Tha River in Mae Tha district, Lamphun province, with a left-lateral movement, eventually splitting into several segments.

A 1980 study by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) concluded that the fault is still active and has caused numerous shallow and light earthquakes in the region.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy