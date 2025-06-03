PM leads top officials in almsgiving on Her Majesty’s birthday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse presided over a merit-making ceremony on Tuesday, offering alms to 148 Buddhist monks in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday anniversary at Sanam Luang.

The ceremony was attended by privy councillors and their spouses; the President of the Supreme Court; the Speaker of the Senate (representing the President of Parliament); the President of the Supreme Administrative Court; the Chairman of the Election Commission; the Chair of the Ombudsmen; heads of independent constitutional bodies; senior officials from royal agencies; Cabinet ministers and their spouses; the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General; commanders-in-chief of the four armed forces; the National Police Chief; and permanent secretaries or equivalent officials from government ministries.