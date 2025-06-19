Passengers on extended Pink Line fall by 68% on first commercial service day

The first day passengers were required to pay fares on the extended Pink Line saw a 68% drop in ridership, the Department of Rail Transport announced on Thursday.

The department stated that the average number of passengers per trip on the two-station extended line at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi dropped by 68% on Tuesday, the first day of commercial service, compared to the free test run period from May 20 to June 16.

During the free test-run period, there were 217,621 passengers using the extended Pink Line, or an average of 7,772 passengers per day. On weekdays during the test-run period, the average was 6,719 passengers per day, while weekends saw an average of 9,668 passengers per day.