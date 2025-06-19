Passengers on extended Pink Line fall by 68% on first commercial service day

The first day passengers were required to pay fares on the extended Pink Line saw a 68% drop in ridership, the Department of Rail Transport announced on Thursday.
The department stated that the average number of passengers per trip on the two-station extended line at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi dropped by 68% on Tuesday, the first day of commercial service, compared to the free test run period from May 20 to June 16.
During the free test-run period, there were 217,621 passengers using the extended Pink Line, or an average of 7,772 passengers per day. On weekdays during the test-run period, the average was 6,719 passengers per day, while weekends saw an average of 9,668 passengers per day.
The department reported that the highest number of passengers was recorded on May 31 with 23,159, while June 3 saw the lowest with 1,650 passengers.
During the THAIFEX-ANUGA Asia 2025 event, which took place from May 27 to 31 at Muang Thong Thani, the average number of passengers was 16,669 per day.
However, when fares were introduced on Tuesday, June 17, the number of passengers fell to 2,168 per day, a decrease of 68%.
Despite the drop on the extended Pink Line, the total ridership for the entire Pink Line system fell only by 3.6% on Tuesday, with 72,976 passengers per day, compared to an average of 75,678 passengers per day.