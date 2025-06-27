Thailand steps up precautions amid concerns of rising avian flu cases

Thailand’s health authorities have increased monitoring at the Cambodian border following the confirmation of a seventh human case of H5N1 avian influenza in Cambodia this year.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, confirmed that while the country has not reported any human H5N1 cases in nearly 20 years, surveillance remains ongoing, especially given recent cases in neighbouring countries.

Cambodian health officials recently reported their seventh human infectionH5N1 avian influenza virus in 2025. The patient is a 41-year-old woman who experienced fever, cough, and difficulty breathing after exposure to poultry that had died of illness near her home.

The Thai government is applying a One Health approach, coordinating efforts between the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, local authorities, and other relevant agencies to monitor and manage the risk, Opas said.

Dr Opas advised the public to avoid contact with sick or dead poultry, not to consume animals that have died from unknown causes, and to maintain good hygiene practices.

