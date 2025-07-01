Wat Khun Samut Chin: Graphic indicator of Bangkok being reclaimed by the sea

A popular temple in Samut Prakan, surrounded by the sea, serves as a graphic indicator that Bangkok could be reclaimed by the sea by 2050, an academic warned on Monday.

Dr Sonthi Kotchawat, an environmental expert, posted on his Facebook wall that Wat Khun Samut Chin in Samut Prakan was clear evidence that both Bangkok and Samut Prakan were facing a serious issue of coastal erosion due to global warming.

He noted that the temple used to have 76 rai of land around it, but now most of the land had been reclaimed by the sea, leaving only five rai of dry land for the temple grounds.