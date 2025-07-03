Two Nan Districts Hit by Flash Flooding After Heavy Downpours

Two districts in the northern province of Nan were affected by flash flooding following heavy downpours in the early hours of Thursday, prompting authorities to issue a cell-broadcast warning about run-off and mudslides.
The Thung Chang and Chiang Klang districts experienced heavy rainfall starting at 2 am, with the rain continuing into late morning. This caused canals and rivers to overflow, flooding local roads. For example, the Kon River overflowed, flooding the Ban Muang-Ban Ngiew road in Chiang Klang district, making it impassable.
Floodwaters also inundated rice fields in Thung Muang and Thung Plu villages.
Chatree Thamngam, head of Moo 3 village in Tambon Phayakaew, Chiang Klang, expressed concern over the ongoing rainfall and rising water levels. By 9:30 am, the Nan office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning to residents of Tambon Thung Chang in Thung Chang district, urging them to brace for possible run-off, flash flooding, and mudslides.
The DDPM's Nan office warned people living in low-lying areas to move belongings and bed-ridden patients to higher ground.
Residents near mountains were advised to be cautious of potential mudslides. The office also reported that recent accumulated rainfall in Song Khaew, Thung Chang, Pua, and Bo Kua districts had been exceptionally high.
The DDPM Nan reported damage caused by mudslides in Moo 7 village in Thung Chang, where a house was damaged, and three electricity poles were knocked down by fallen trees. Additionally, the Ban Pang Kae-Manee Pruek road was blocked by fallen trees.
The DDPM Nan also reported that the Kon River and Pua River in Chiang Klang had overflowed, flooding rice fields, while the Nan River was slightly above its normal water level. Authorities expect the water levels in various rivers and canals to continue rising, as heavy rains persist in the province.