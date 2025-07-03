Two Nan Districts Hit by Flash Flooding After Heavy Downpours

Two districts in the northern province of Nan were affected by flash flooding following heavy downpours in the early hours of Thursday, prompting authorities to issue a cell-broadcast warning about run-off and mudslides.

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Thung Chang and Chiang Klang Districts

The Thung Chang and Chiang Klang districts experienced heavy rainfall starting at 2 am, with the rain continuing into late morning. This caused canals and rivers to overflow, flooding local roads. For example, the Kon River overflowed, flooding the Ban Muang-Ban Ngiew road in Chiang Klang district, making it impassable.

Floodwaters also inundated rice fields in Thung Muang and Thung Plu villages.