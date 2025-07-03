Immigration service firm raided for alleged scam ties

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Thursday raided four locations in Bangkok belonging to a company that provides immigration services, over suspected links to scam operations in Cambodia.

One of the sites — a two-storey townhome in Khlong Sam Wa district — offered services such as passport applications, work permit renewals, employer changes, and social security registration for foreign workers from neighboring countries, the DSI said.

Investigators found the company had defrauded migrant workers and was connected to mule accounts used in illicit financial activities, involving hundreds of millions of baht, said DSI Director-General Pol Lt Col Yutthana Praedam.