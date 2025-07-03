Catch the exciting astronomical events throughout July 2025

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced the exciting astronomical events to look forward to throughout July 2025, starting tonight (July 3, 2025) with the "Moon and Planetary Conjunction" and the "Planetary Conjunction."

According to NARIT, July 2025 will feature the Earth being at its farthest point from the Sun for the year, at a distance of 152,087,738 kilometres. Additionally, Mercury will be at its greatest eastern elongation, the farthest from the Sun towards the east. Both of these events will occur on July 4, 2025.