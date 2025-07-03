Catch the exciting astronomical events throughout July 2025

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced the exciting astronomical events to look forward to throughout July 2025, starting tonight (July 3, 2025) with the "Moon and Planetary Conjunction" and the "Planetary Conjunction."
According to NARIT, July 2025 will feature the Earth being at its farthest point from the Sun for the year, at a distance of 152,087,738 kilometres. Additionally, Mercury will be at its greatest eastern elongation, the farthest from the Sun towards the east. Both of these events will occur on July 4, 2025.
On July 30-31, 2025, skywatchers can enjoy the "Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower," with up to 25 meteors visible per hour from 9.30pm until dawn.
There will also be multiple occurrences of the "Moon and Planetary Conjunction" and the "Planetary Conjunction" throughout July, including:
July 3, 2025: Mercury near the Beehive Cluster (west) from sunset until 8.20pm and Spica near the Moon (west) from sunset until midnight
July 7, 2025: Antares near the Moon (west) from sunset until 3am
July 14, 2025: Venus near Aldebaran (northeast) from 3.15am to 5.15am
July 28, 2025: Mars near the Moon (west) from sunset until 9.15pm
July 31, 2025: Spica near the Moon (west) from sunset until 10.15pm