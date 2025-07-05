HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn expresses concern for Thai-Cambodian border troops, presents amulets for all soldiers

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, revealed that on July 4, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the “Good Farmer Soldiers” Project at the Royal Thai Army Engineer Department in Bura Chat Camp, located in Muang District, Ratchaburi Province. The project promotes sustainable agricultural development among military personnel and local communities.

During the royal visit, General Phana Khlaeoplotthuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, was joined by the commanders of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Army Regions, along with Lieutenant General Siraphop Suphawanit, Chief of the Engineer Department, and engineering troops. Together with the Royal Thai Army Band, they performed two songs — “Duangjai” and “Suksan Dang Erawan” — in honour of the Princess, expressing deep gratitude for her continued dedication to royal duties and the well-being of the Thai people.