HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn expresses concern for Thai-Cambodian border troops, presents amulets for all soldiers

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, revealed that on July 4, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the “Good Farmer Soldiers” Project at the Royal Thai Army Engineer Department in Bura Chat Camp, located in Muang District, Ratchaburi Province. The project promotes sustainable agricultural development among military personnel and local communities.
During the royal visit, General Phana Khlaeoplotthuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, was joined by the commanders of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Army Regions, along with Lieutenant General Siraphop Suphawanit, Chief of the Engineer Department, and engineering troops. Together with the Royal Thai Army Band, they performed two songs — “Duangjai” and “Suksan Dang Erawan” — in honour of the Princess, expressing deep gratitude for her continued dedication to royal duties and the well-being of the Thai people.
This performance symbolised the heartfelt loyalty and solidarity of the soldiers, united in their respect and admiration for Her Royal Highness, who tirelessly serves for the happiness of the nation.
Following the ceremony, Princess Sirindhorn graciously presented a collection of sacred Buddha amulets to Lt Gen Boonsin, with instructions to distribute them to every soldier stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border. She conveyed her concern for their well-being and her sincere wish for their protection and safety.