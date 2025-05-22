HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn welcomes Chinese icebreaker \"Xue Long 2\" on its first visit to Thailand

On May 20, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously attended the welcoming ceremony for the Chinese icebreaker ship “Xue Long 2” on its first visit to Thailand. The event, held at Chuk Samet Pier in Sattahip, Chonburi Province, was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang.

Nearly 300 guests were present, including Sun Shuxian, China’s Vice Minister of Natural Resources, Director of China’s State Oceanic Administration, along with Thai government officials and representatives from various research institutions.

The princess toured the Xue Long 2, showing keen interest as she visited the control room, laboratory, living quarters, and medical facilities aboard the ship. She praised China’s outstanding achievements in polar scientific research and highlighted the 12-year success of the Sirindhorn Thailand-China Joint Antarctic Research Laboratory.