China delivers largest dual-fuel container ship in the world

Boosting a length spanning 399 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the jumbo vessel can carry up to 220,000 tons of cargo. It is the first of the four series tailor-made for CMA CGM.

Currently the world's largest dual-fuel powered container ship, CMA CGM Seine boasts an 18,600-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank that allows it to travel 20,000 nautical miles (37,040 kilometres) in a single trip.