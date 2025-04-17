China delivers largest dual-fuel container ship in the world

Named CMA CGM Seine, the vessel has a capacity of 24,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). It is scheduled to operate the shipping route between the Far East and Europe starting April 18, according to its builder, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd, a unit of the world's largest shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corp.
Boosting a length spanning 399 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the jumbo vessel can carry up to 220,000 tons of cargo. It is the first of the four series tailor-made for CMA CGM.
Currently the world's largest dual-fuel powered container ship, CMA CGM Seine boasts an 18,600-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank that allows it to travel 20,000 nautical miles (37,040 kilometres) in a single trip.
In comparison to conventional vessels, the dual-fueled powered container ship can reduce emissions of sulphur and fine particles by 99 %, nitrogen oxides emissions by 85 per cent and carbon dioxide emissions by about 20 %.
With the inclusion of CMA CGM Seine, Hudong-Zhonghua has delivered a total of 17 container ships to the CMA CGM Group, of which 12 are dual-fuel powered vessels. In addition, the Shanghai-based shipyard plans to deliver three other large or ultra-large container ships this year.
China Daily
Asia News Network