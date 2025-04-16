President Xi Jinping’s ASEAN tour: Reading China’s strategic moves

Assoc Prof Aksornsri Phanishsarn, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, Thammasat University and Director of the Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Centre (TCRC), posted on her personal Facebook account "Aksornsri Phanishsarn" that:

During a time when Trump is causing global disruptions, Xi Jinping’s first trip of the year was to three ASEAN countries — Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. This move by China reflects something deeper and likely has underlying strategic reasons.

Why did President Xi Jinping choose to visit these three countries? The key reasons probably go beyond the official explanations widely circulated. For example:

Visiting Vietnam to mark the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam relations, with Vietnam being China's number one trading partner in ASEAN.

Visiting Malaysia because it holds the ASEAN chair this year, and China has made massive investments there.

Visiting Cambodia due to its long-standing alliance with and loyalty to China and etc.

So what could be the deeper reasons beyond the commonly cited ones? Let’s take a closer look, country by country, starting with: