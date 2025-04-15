President Xi Jinping arrives in Malaysia for three day state visit

This marks Xi's second visit to Malaysia in 12 years, and the country is the second stop on his three-nation trip to Southeast Asia starting on Monday.

"I expect to use this visit as an opportunity to deepen the two countries' traditional friendship further, enhance mutual political trust, advance cooperation on modernisation, and facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual learning, thus bringing the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights," Xi said.

Xi said he believes that with concerted efforts from both sides, the visit will surely achieve fruitful results and mark a new chapter featuring neighbourliness, friendship and mutual benefit in the history of China-Malaysia relations and usher in a new "golden 50 years" of bilateral ties.

Mo Jinx

China Daily

Asia News Network