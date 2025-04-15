President Xi Jinping arrives in Malaysia for three day state visit

Upon his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xi said in a written statement that he will exchange in-depth views with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on bilateral ties and international and regional issues of common interest.
Noting that China and Malaysia are both important developing countries and members of the Global South, Xi said deepening high-level and strategic cooperation between the two countries benefits their common interests and is also conducive to regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.
This marks Xi's second visit to Malaysia in 12 years, and the country is the second stop on his three-nation trip to Southeast Asia starting on Monday.
"I expect to use this visit as an opportunity to deepen the two countries' traditional friendship further, enhance mutual political trust, advance cooperation on modernisation, and facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual learning, thus bringing the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights," Xi said.
Xi said he believes that with concerted efforts from both sides, the visit will surely achieve fruitful results and mark a new chapter featuring neighbourliness, friendship and mutual benefit in the history of China-Malaysia relations and usher in a new "golden 50 years" of bilateral ties.
Mo Jinx
China Daily
Asia News Network