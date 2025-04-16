Tariffs on Chinese imports surge up to 245%, Says White House Document

In the White House Fact Sheet dated April 15, regarding the investigation into critical minerals under Section 232, there is a passage under the section “Strengthening U.S. Industry” that reads:

“On Liberation Day, President Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all countries and individualised reciprocal higher tariffs on nations with which the U.S. has the largest trade deficits in order to level the playing field and protect America’s national security.

More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals.

As a result, the individualised higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated.

China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions.”

However, the White House and other US agencies have not yet clarified how the 245% figure was calculated. The official figure most commonly cited by President Donald Trump and referenced in the media remains 145% for tariffs on Chinese imports.