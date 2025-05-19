Chinese Icebreaker Xue Long 2 Docks in Thailand for Royal Visit and Diplomatic Milestone

Thailand has welcomed the arrival of the "Xue Long 2" (Snow Dragon 2), China's most advanced polar research icebreaker, at the Chuk Samet Pier in Sattahip.

The vessel's visit directly follows its expedition to the Antarctic and serves as a significant event in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday on April 2nd, 2025, and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China this year.

The welcoming ceremony on Monday saw Rear Admiral Thamrong Supannapong, Director of Sattahip Commercial Port, representing the Royal Thai Navy, alongside Prof Dr Pairash Thajchayapong from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Information Technology Foundation, Assist Prof Dr Rawin Raviwongse, Director of the National Science Museum (NSM), and other officials and local students, greet Captain Xiao Zhimin and the crew of the Xue Long 2.

Both Rear Admiral Thamrong and Prof Dr Pairash presented floral garlands to the polar research vessel and to Captain Xiao Zhimin and his team.

Prof Dr Pairash emphasised the dual significance of the visit, coinciding with the Princess's milestone birthday and the golden jubilee of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is scheduled to tour the Xue Long 2 privately on May 20th.

Following this, the icebreaker will be open for public visits at the Chuk Samet Pier, Sattahip Commercial Port, Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi province, from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025.

The Xue Long 2's visit is accompanied by a series of events, including the "Xue Long 2 and See the Unseen in Polar Region" exhibition at Siam Paragon in Bangkok until May 25th, and later at Chuk Samet Pier.