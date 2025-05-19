Chinese Icebreaker Xue Long 2 Docks in Thailand for Royal Visit and Diplomatic Milestone

Thailand has welcomed the arrival of the "Xue Long 2" (Snow Dragon 2), China's most advanced polar research icebreaker, at the Chuk Samet Pier in Sattahip.
The vessel's visit directly follows its expedition to the Antarctic and serves as a significant event in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday on April 2nd, 2025, and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China this year.
The welcoming ceremony on Monday saw Rear Admiral Thamrong Supannapong, Director of Sattahip Commercial Port, representing the Royal Thai Navy, alongside Prof Dr Pairash Thajchayapong from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Information Technology Foundation, Assist Prof Dr Rawin Raviwongse, Director of the National Science Museum (NSM), and other officials and local students, greet Captain Xiao Zhimin and the crew of the Xue Long 2.
Both Rear Admiral Thamrong and Prof Dr Pairash presented floral garlands to the polar research vessel and to Captain Xiao Zhimin and his team.
Prof Dr Pairash emphasised the dual significance of the visit, coinciding with the Princess's milestone birthday and the golden jubilee of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is scheduled to tour the Xue Long 2 privately on May 20th.
Following this, the icebreaker will be open for public visits at the Chuk Samet Pier, Sattahip Commercial Port, Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi province, from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025.
The Xue Long 2's visit is accompanied by a series of events, including the "Xue Long 2 and See the Unseen in Polar Region" exhibition at Siam Paragon in Bangkok until May 25th, and later at Chuk Samet Pier.
A discussion forum featuring scientists who have travelled to the Antarctic on the vessel will also be held with Thai youth.
Further activities include public science outreach by Thai and Chinese polar researchers, the "Thailand-China Polar Science Conference," and a farewell ceremony for the ship.
While docked, the crew will also participate in cultural exchange activities and visit Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya.
Assist Prof Dr Rawin highlighted the NSM's role in co-organising the polar science exhibition, aiming to broaden understanding and interest in related science and technology.
He also mentioned plans to extend the exhibition to the NSM Science Square in Bangkok.
Captain Xiao Zhimin detailed the Xue Long 2's capabilities as China's fourth and first domestically built polar research icebreaker, describing it as a modern and highly capable medium-sized vessel.
Its primary mission is to support multidisciplinary polar research and the logistical needs of China's Arctic and Antarctic research stations, transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies.
China operates several Antarctic research stations – Great Wall, Zhongshan, Kunlun, Taishan Camp, and the newest, Qinling – as well as the Yellow River Station in the Arctic, all supported by the Xue Long 2.
The Xue Long 2 is notable for its ability to break ice both forwards and backwards, navigating through ice up to 1.5 metres thick.
The 122.5-metre long vessel has ten decks housing research labs, accommodation, recreational facilities, a small hospital, and a helicopter hangar, accommodating up to 90 personnel, including 40 crew members and 50 researchers or other mission specialists.
The vessel typically operates in the Antarctic from late November to early May, and in the Arctic from late July to early October, supporting research expeditions and station operations.
The current voyage saw researchers studying the Ross Sea marine ecosystem in Antarctica, a collaborative effort involving scientists from over ten nations, including Thai researcher Dr Udomsak Darumas.
Thailand's involvement in polar research stems from a 2013 academic cooperation agreement with China, a result of Princess Sirindhorn's vision for the field. Since then, Thai scientists have regularly participated in these expeditions.
The Xue Long 2's visit to Thailand is a direct tribute to Princess Sirindhorn on her 70th birthday and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.
This marks the vessel's first official visit to Thailand and only its second deviation from its primary polar research route.
The welcoming ceremony at Chuk Samet Pier took place on May 19th, 2025. Princess Sirindhorn will tour the ship on May 20th, and public visits will be permitted from May 21st to May 23rd.
An academic conference on polar research and Thai-Chinese cooperation will also be held in Bangkok on May 22nd, hosted by Chulalongkorn University and the Polar Research Institute of China.
The visit offers a valuable opportunity for Thais to learn about advanced polar research technology and the impact of global climate change, particularly in marine and environmental science.