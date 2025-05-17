Thailand unveils 3-point plan to boost China trade past 4.2T baht

Deputy Minister of Commerce Naphinthorn Srisanpang delivered a keynote address at the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair, marking Thailand’s honoured status as the Guest Country of Honour amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

In his remarks, Naphinthorn emphasised that Thailand–China relations are rooted not only in diplomacy but in deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections. Over the years, this partnership has evolved into a comprehensive strategic alliance, encompassing trade, investment, infrastructure, and regional integration.

He noted that China has been Thailand’s largest trading partner for consecutive years, with total trade exceeding 4.2 trillion baht last year. Key sectors include agriculture, electronics, and infrastructure development.