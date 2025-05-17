Thailand unveils 3-point plan to boost China trade past 4.2T baht

Deputy Minister of Commerce Naphinthorn Srisanpang delivered a keynote address at the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair, marking Thailand’s honoured status as the Guest Country of Honour amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
In his remarks, Naphinthorn emphasised that Thailand–China relations are rooted not only in diplomacy but in deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections. Over the years, this partnership has evolved into a comprehensive strategic alliance, encompassing trade, investment, infrastructure, and regional integration.
He noted that China has been Thailand’s largest trading partner for consecutive years, with total trade exceeding 4.2 trillion baht last year. Key sectors include agriculture, electronics, and infrastructure development.
Thailand’s high-quality agricultural products—particularly durian, mangosteen, and longan—are highly popular in China, while Thai electronics also enjoy a strong presence. Conversely, China is a vital source of capital goods and raw materials for Thai industries.
The Deputy Minister highlighted broader regional cooperation through ACFTA and RCEP, describing these as gateways for Thai businesses to access Chinese markets more effectively while fostering technology transfer and cross-border investment.
On logistics, he underscored the strategic importance of the China–Laos–Thailand high-speed railway, enabling more efficient distribution of goods to northern and northeastern China, including Heilongjiang Province.
In 2024, Thailand attracted foreign investments across five key industries: digital technology (data centres and cloud services), electronics, automotive parts, agri-food processing, and petrochemicals. Chinese companies launched over 810 investment projects in Thailand, reflecting growing interest in future-oriented, high-tech sectors.
Speaking about Heilongjiang, Naphinthorn noted its vast potential despite its geographical distance from Thailand. Harbin, in particular, is well-known to Thais for its world-famous Ice and Snow Festival.
The province also leads China in grain production and possesses an advanced agri-food industry, offering potential for future cooperation in high-value agriculture, digital economy, innovation, and green technologies.
To deepen Thailand–Heilongjiang ties, the Deputy Minister proposed three key strategies:
Strengthening policy dialogue between Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Chinese trade agencies;
Empowering Thai SMEs and farmers to enter the Chinese market through branding, standardisation, and modern agricultural tech;
Promoting sustainable trade platforms guided by the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy model, balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.
He concluded by reaffirming that Thailand remains a close and committed partner of China in advancing shared prosperity under the new global economic landscape. Quoting in Mandarin, he said: “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin” — “China and Thailand are one family” — and extended his best wishes for the success of the trade fair.