Monsoon surge brings 70% rainfall to North, Northeast; Bangkok hit by thunderstorms

Bangkok will see thunderstorms, while the South faces moderate seas with waves up to two metres high.

Nationwide forecast: Monsoon surge causes widespread storms

The 24-hour forecast warns of isolated heavy rain in the North, Northeast, East, and South. Residents in these regions are advised to beware of flash floods and runoffs, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying terrain.

The unsettled conditions are due to a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam combined with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine conditions: Moderate waves, stormy seas

Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 2 metres in height, while seas in the lower Andaman and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves ranging from 1–2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing near stormy areas.

Tropical storm Danas update

Typhoon Danas, which had earlier formed near Taiwan, has weakened into a severe tropical storm and is projected to make landfall in China between July 8 and 9. The storm will not directly affect Thailand, but it will strengthen the southwest monsoon currently over the country.