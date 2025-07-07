Meteorological Department reaffirms: Storm Danas will not affect Thailand

The Meteorological Department reaffirmed in its latest announcement on Monday evening that tropical storm Danas would have no impact on Thailand.

In its 13th announcement regarding storm Danas, issued at 5pm on Monday, the department said the storm was located over the East China Sea, about 116km east of Zhejiang, China, at latitude 27.0°N and longitude 121.6°E, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 83km/h.

The storm is moving north-northeast at around 15km/h and is expected to make landfall over eastern China between July 8 and 9, the department added.