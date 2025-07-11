Buddhist Office to propose law for criminal penalties against monks and laypeople

Currently, the National Office of Buddhism has limited power to take action against the secular parties involved, as the monks must file individual complaints for legal proceedings.

Under current Buddhist disciplinary rules, a monk found guilty of serious misconduct (Parajika) can only face ordination revocation, which results in their disrobing.

The proposed legislation, however, includes penalties for those responsible for tarnishing the reputation of Buddhism, both monks and secular individuals. A committee will be established to refine the draft bill before it is submitted for approval by the Sangha Supreme Council.

The draft of the Buddhist Practitioner Promotion Act for the Fosterage and Safeguarding of Buddhism proposes stringent penalties for monks and individuals involved in actions that harm the reputation of Buddhism, including acts of superstition, misrepresentation of teachings, and serious offences (Parajika) that lead to ordination revocation.