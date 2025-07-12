PM visits Korat to inspect water management, locals show support

Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, visited Chok Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday (July 11) to inspect long-standing water management problems in Tha Ang subdistrict.
She was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, several Cabinet ministers, Pheu Thai MPs from the province, and local administrative officials.
More than 300 residents gathered to welcome and cheer the prime minister during her visit.
Nakhon Ratchasima MP Apicha Lertpacharakamol briefed Paetongtarn on the recurring flood problems in the area. He explained that every rainy season, the Mun River swells and flows with great force, eroding riverbanks and flooding nearby rice fields , making water management extremely difficult.
He proposed the construction of an embankment to prevent further erosion, which would in turn enhance water flow control and help protect farmland. He also pointed out that the existing bridge over the Mun River, built over 30 years ago, is too narrow for modern traffic needs. Locals have called for its expansion to ease congestion and improve drainage flow beneath the bridge.
Paetongtarn acknowledged the concerns and said the visit included Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who is overseeing national water management. She assured the community that the issues raised would be relayed to the relevant administrative bodies for urgent attention.
“No matter my official role, I am always here to serve the people,” she said. “Today, I’m here as Pheu Thai Party leader. If you have any issues, let your MP know, and I’ll certainly hear about it. We also have Deputy Prime Minister Prasert, a native of Nakhon Ratchasima, overseeing water issues. He will pass the matter on to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as Prime Minister. Your problems will be heard—and addressed.”