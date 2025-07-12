PM visits Korat to inspect water management, locals show support

Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, visited Chok Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday (July 11) to inspect long-standing water management problems in Tha Ang subdistrict.

She was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, several Cabinet ministers, Pheu Thai MPs from the province, and local administrative officials.

More than 300 residents gathered to welcome and cheer the prime minister during her visit.