What government pays senior monks: a breakdown of monthly support

For generations, Buddhist monks have served as a cornerstone of Thai spiritual life—guiding society in the teachings of the Dhamma, preserving monastic discipline, and offering moral refuge to followers of the faith.
As Thailand navigates economic uncertainty, questions often arise about how the state supports its monastic community, particularly through the provision known as Nittayaphat—a monthly allowance sometimes colloquially referred to as a “monk’s salary.”
Contrary to popular belief, these payments are not salaries in the conventional sense but monthly state stipends for monks in the ecclesiastical administration, holding formal ecclesiastical titles or monastic academic ranks.
According to a Cabinet resolution passed in 2011, Nittayaphat rates are determined based on seniority and monastic position.
The structure ensures that monks entrusted with higher responsibilities within the Sangha receive a commensurate allowance.
The scheme covers members of the ecclesiastical hierarchy—from Supreme Patriarch-level monks to provincial and district ecclesiastical leaders, including scholarly monks who have passed advanced Pali studies.
Monthly Nittayaphat allowances for monks holding ecclesiastical administrative positions:
Supreme Ecclesiastical Monk (Somdet Phra Rachakhana)– 27,400 baht
Members of the Sangha Supreme Council / Chiefs of Ecclesiastical Regions – 23,900 baht
Deputy Chiefs of Ecclesiastical Regions – 20,500 baht
Ecclesiastical Region Chiefs / Mae Kong Pali and Mae Kong Tham (heads of monastic education) – 17,100 baht
Deputy Ecclesiastical Region Chiefs – 13,700 baht
Provincial Ecclesiastical Chiefs / Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch – 10,300 baht
Monthly Nittayaphat allowances for monks with ecclesiastical titles:
Phra Rachakhana / Phra Rachakhana Thum-level 13,700 baht
Phra Rachakhana Thep-level /Province-level: 10,300 baht
Phra Rachakhana Raj-level: 6,900 baht
Deputy Phra Ratchakhun: (left, right, central): 5,500 baht
Monthly Nittayaphat allowances for scholarly monks:
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class with Pali Level 9 – 5,500 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class with Pali Level 7–8 – 5,200 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class with Pali Level 5–6 – 4,800 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class – Abbots of first-class royal temples – 4,800 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class with Pali Level 4 / Deputy Provincial Chiefs – 4,500 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class – Abbots of second-class royal temples – 4,100 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class with Pali Level 3 – 4,100 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Yok-class – Vipassana Dhura Department – 4,100 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Yok-class – District Ecclesiastical Chiefs – 4,100 baht
Phra Rachakhana, Ordinary class – Abbots of third-class royal temples – 4,100 baht