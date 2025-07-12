What government pays senior monks: a breakdown of monthly support

For generations, Buddhist monks have served as a cornerstone of Thai spiritual life—guiding society in the teachings of the Dhamma, preserving monastic discipline, and offering moral refuge to followers of the faith.

As Thailand navigates economic uncertainty, questions often arise about how the state supports its monastic community, particularly through the provision known as Nittayaphat—a monthly allowance sometimes colloquially referred to as a “monk’s salary.”

Contrary to popular belief, these payments are not salaries in the conventional sense but monthly state stipends for monks in the ecclesiastical administration, holding formal ecclesiastical titles or monastic academic ranks.