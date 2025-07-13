Two roads in Nan impassable after landslide and bridge approach collapse

The Department of Highways reported that two major roads in Nan province became impassable before noon on Sunday—one due to a landslide and the other after the approaches to two bridges collapsed following soil erosion.
In an urgent update issued at 11:30am, the department advised motorists to seek alternative routes for Highways 1083 and 1243.
Landslide blocks Huay Phai–Had Rai road
According to the report, a landslide occurred between kilometre markers 49+575 and 49+625 on Highway 1243, also known as the Huay Phai–Had Rai Road in Na Noi district, rendering the road impassable.
Meanwhile, two bridges along Highway 1083, also in Na Noi district, were declared impassable after the soil beneath their approaches gave way due to heavy rainfall.
The affected structures are:
The department said work crews are clearing debris from the landslide area and have begun repairs on the damaged bridges. Large metal sheets are being used to cover the eroded sections to restore access as soon as possible.