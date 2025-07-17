Police seize over 41 tonnes of smuggled beef and organs soaked in formalin

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) raided a cold storage warehouse in Pathum Thani, seizing over 41 tonnes of allegedly smuggled beef and a large quantity of internal organs soaked in formalin.

Acting on a tip-off, CPPD officers, along with officials from the Livestock Development Department, inspected the unnamed cold storage warehouse, which spans two sois in Tambon Klong Nueng, Pathum Thani.

The raid followed information that the warehouse had been supplying smuggled, unhygienic beef—possibly preserved in formalin—to markets and food shops in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.