Survey finds public blames monks' misconduct for Buddhism’s decline

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) has released the findings of a new public opinion survey titled “Crisis in Buddhism!”, revealing widespread concerns among Thai Buddhists over the state of the clergy.

Conducted by NIDA Poll between July 14–16, 2025, the survey gathered responses from 1,310 Buddhists aged 18 and above across all regions, education levels, occupations, and income brackets nationwide. The sample was drawn using probabilistic multi-stage sampling from the NIDA Poll’s Master Sample database. Data were collected via telephone interviews, with a margin of error not exceeding ±5% at a 97% confidence level.

A recent survey has found that most Thais believe the decline in the image of Buddhism stems from misconduct by members of the clergy, with 76.11% of respondents pointing to monks who remain attached to worldly pleasures, leading to frequent scandals involving drugs, alcohol, gambling and improper relations with women.