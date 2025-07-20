Tour guide dies after boat capsizes in Ratchaprapha Dam; all foreign tourists rescued

The chief of Khao Sok National Park, Teekhawut Sriburin, under the Protected Area Regional Office 4 (Surat Thani), reported on Sunday that a tourist boat had capsized in the Rajjaprabha Dam reservoir in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province.

The incident occurred at 11.28 am on July 20, 2025. According to Nirut Saetan, head of the Ban Cheow Lan Pier Tourist Service Centre, there were 18 people on board at the time: 16 foreign tourists—including five Belgian and 11 Dutch nationals—along with one tour guide and the boat operator.