MRT launches 24-hour parking at Blue and Purple Line stations

The round-the-clock parking service covers 18 locations across both lines, with a combined capacity of over 9,000 vehicles. The initiative aims to offer greater convenience for passengers travelling at night—whether for work, concerts, festivals, or late-night errands.

“This 24-hour parking service allows people to safely park their cars and connect seamlessly to the MRT network. It meets the demands of a city that never sleeps,” said MRTA Governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi.