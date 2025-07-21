MRT launches 24-hour parking at Blue and Purple Line stations

The round-the-clock parking service covers 18 locations across both lines, with a combined capacity of over 9,000 vehicles. The initiative aims to offer greater convenience for passengers travelling at night—whether for work, concerts, festivals, or late-night errands.
“This 24-hour parking service allows people to safely park their cars and connect seamlessly to the MRT network. It meets the demands of a city that never sleeps,” said MRTA Governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi.
Blue Line (14 locations / 4,095 spaces)
Purple Line (4 locations / 4,923 spaces)
Note: For monthly pass holders, an additional fee will be charged at standard MRT user rates if parked between 1am and 5am.
MRT parking facilities have been upgraded into smart parking zones with modern technologies and amenities.
These include clean restrooms, CCTV surveillance, digital parking space guidance systems, car locator services, and the “MRTA Parking” mobile app for seamless entry, exit, and payment.
This initiative forms part of MRTA’s strategy to promote public transport usage, reduce reliance on private cars, and help ease traffic congestion and PM2.5 pollution in urban areas.
For further information, contact LINE: @MRTAParking