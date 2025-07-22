Nan braces for heavy rains due to Wipha’s influence

The Mueang Nan Municipality issued a second announcement on Tuesday regarding the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha, stating that measures have been put in place to cope with heavy rainfall. Local residents are urged to closely monitor further announcements.
The municipality reported that rain clouds began forming in the northern part of Nan at 5:30 AM, affecting Song Kwae, Thung Chang, Chalerm Phrakiart, Chiang Klang, and Bo Klua districts. As a result, heavy rain is expected to impact all 13 districts of Nan from 8 AM on Tuesday to 8 AM on Wednesday.
Wipha originated from a disturbance in the Philippine Sea on July 16, 2025, intensified into a tropical storm on July 19, and then further strengthened into a severe tropical storm. As of Tuesday, Severe Tropical Storm Wipha is located over the Gulf of Tonkin, about 50 kilometers northeast of Thai Binh, Vietnam, and is moving west-southwest. It is forecast to make landfall in Thai Binh, Vietnam, before downgrading to a tropical depression.
While the storm’s center will not directly hit Thailand, the country is experiencing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the influence of the strong southwest monsoon, which has been enhanced by Wipha.
The announcement stated that Surapol Thiansut, Mayor of Mueang Nan Municipality, has been closely monitoring the storm’s impact. He has instructed officials to reinforce flood levees along the riverbanks in the district, including in Ban Suan Tan, Ban Tha Chang, and Ban Hua Wiang Nua villages.
The mayor has also set up a war room to monitor the situation around the clock, with officials ready to address any breaches in the flood embankments.
The statement added that the municipality is working in cooperation with the provincial administration to implement measures aimed at preventing flash flooding in the province's economic zone.
Local residents are encouraged to stay updated with announcements via cell broadcasts, village public addressing systems, and social media. In case of any breaches in flood embankments, residents are advised to immediately inform the municipality for swift action.