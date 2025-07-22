Nan braces for heavy rains due to Wipha’s influence

The Mueang Nan Municipality issued a second announcement on Tuesday regarding the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha, stating that measures have been put in place to cope with heavy rainfall. Local residents are urged to closely monitor further announcements.

The municipality reported that rain clouds began forming in the northern part of Nan at 5:30 AM, affecting Song Kwae, Thung Chang, Chalerm Phrakiart, Chiang Klang, and Bo Klua districts. As a result, heavy rain is expected to impact all 13 districts of Nan from 8 AM on Tuesday to 8 AM on Wednesday.

Wipha originated from a disturbance in the Philippine Sea on July 16, 2025, intensified into a tropical storm on July 19, and then further strengthened into a severe tropical storm. As of Tuesday, Severe Tropical Storm Wipha is located over the Gulf of Tonkin, about 50 kilometers northeast of Thai Binh, Vietnam, and is moving west-southwest. It is forecast to make landfall in Thai Binh, Vietnam, before downgrading to a tropical depression.